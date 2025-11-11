Braving the rain for Remembrance Day

by Sahar Foladi

As the rain teamed down heavily, Greater Dandenong community stood firmly at the Pillars of Freedom to remember those who died serving our country.

Veterans of all nationalities, Victoria Police, Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, councillor Bob Milkovic, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson, school representatives, along with community leaders stood umbrellas in hand as the Dandenong Cranbourne RSL sub-branch delivered the important service.

President of the Dandenong Cranbourne RSL, Lance McDermott said they were not ready for the weather.

“Really appreciative of the turnout today, it was absolutely fantastic to see so many people to come out in this weather, is just outstanding.

“They didn’t have umbrellas at Kakoda or Gallipoli or anything like that, but as I was told this morning, they fought for us to have the right to have umbrellas today.”

The sun shone through as soon as the ceremony ended.