Doveton woman and boy tragically drown in Dandenong Creek

A 33-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy from Doveton have been identified as the victims of a tragic drowning in Dandenong on 10 November.

Greater Dandenong Council held a minute’s silence at its meeting, hours after the pair were believed to have been swept away in a fast-flowing Dandenong Creek, near Allan Street, about 3.45pm.

Mayor Jim Memeti expressed his condolences over the “terrible tragedy”.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected by this terrible tragedy, including the families and friends of those lost, and the emergency services personnel attending the scene.”

Victoria Police believe that the woman had “went to the aid of the child and also got into difficulty”.

During a search of the area, police found the unconscious pair, pulled them from the water and started CPR.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, they were unable to be revived and declared deceased at the scene,” Victoria Police stated.

Dandenong Creek has been the scene of several drownings in recent decades, including a three-year-old toddler at Dandenong Park in 2014 and a 12-year-old boy in 2008.

Police will prepare a report for the State Coroner.

Any information on the incident to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.gov.au