Giving Machine is coming back to Fountain Gate

In the spirit of giving, this holiday season, the Giving Machine will be coming back to Fountain Gate Shopping Centre for its second year in providing essential services to those in need.

Last year, across Fountain Gate and Highpoint shopping centre, the Giving Machines accumulated $55,592 in donations for their charity partners and made 2323 donations across Melbourne.

With hundreds of meals being donated by the community and hundreds more amenities like hot showers, hygiene packs, backpacks filled with clean clothes and warm blankets or necessities for refugees.

The Giving Machines involves a vending machine like process, but rather than receiving a sweet treat or can of drink, participants have the opportunity to donate a specific amenity or several services from a range of selections.

Similar to last year, the donation options are extensive, ranging from filling a household’s empty pantry or covering the costs for a certain amount of meals for an elderly person.

Associated costs involved in establishing the machines are funded and organised by The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, which ensures that all donations go directly to the charitable partners.

Shar Balmes, the Church’s communication director says that as well as contributing significantly to those who are struggling to make ends meet, the machine also aims to bring a sense of fulfilment to those who want to do more to help, but ultimately don’t have the time.

“[Donors] get the opportunity to have that feel good moment of ‘I’ve helped someone in a time-poor society,’” said Balmes.

From her time volunteering at the site last year, Balmes reflected on the moments of generosity from children and parents that left a lasting impact on her.

“Parents had these teaching moments to be able to show their children ‘this is something that we can do, what would you like to do for someone today?’”, she explained.

The church has locked in the same six charities and organisations from last year’s Giving Machine such as Foodbank, UNICEF, Blaze AID, Backpacks 4 VIC Kids, One Voice Mobile Showers and West Welcome Wagon.

But this year, they’ve also worked tirelessly during the year to add on two more charities, including Mummy’s wish, who support mums with cancer and Guide Dogs Victoria.

The launch will take place at Bunjil Place on Thursday 13 November at 7pm where charity partners, Casey Councillors and interfaith networks have been invited to celebrate this ongoing initiative.

The Giving Machines will be officially open to the public from 21 November in Fountain Gate Shopping Centre during opening hours and will run until December.