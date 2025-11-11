Police appeal for info on ‘targeted’ Doveton shooting

Victoria Police continues to investigate a shooting which seriously injured a Pakenham man in Doveton last month.

The 35-year-old was found by emergency services in the front passenger seat of a black Mazda sedan in Paperbark Avenue about 2pm on 30 October.,

He was then taken to hospital with serious injuries to his lower body.

Armed Crime Squad detectives believe one or two other people were in the Mazda but left before police arrived.

Police are appealing for information on the identity of the other people and their involvement in the shooting, as well as the travels of the black Mazda in the lead-up.

Detectives say the vehicle was seen just after 1.45pm that day on Harmer Road in Hallam, driving erratically with a black Holden.

“Witnesses have told police that occupants of the vehicles were involved in an altercation, including threatening each other with firearms,” Victoria Police stated.

Detectives are yet to locate the Holden and are still working to establish its movements before and after the shooting.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who may know who the occupants of the Holden were.

Police also seek information on two other vehicles, a second black Mazda and a white SUV, who stopped near the black Mazda containing the victim on Paperbark Avenue and took items from that car.

“Investigators are urging anyone from the area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.”

Detectives are treating the incident as targeted and that the parties involved are known to each other.

A 39-year-old Keysborough man was arrested in Cheltenham on 31 October in relation to the incident.

He was charged with reckless conduct endangering life, discharging a firearm at a vehicle with reckless disregard for public safety, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possessing a firearm when an FPO applies.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 January.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au