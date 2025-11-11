SES warning on Dandenong Creek’s perils

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong SES controller has urged people to stay clear of Dandenong Creek after a woman and boy drowned in ‘swift’ stormwater on Monday 10 November.

The 33-year-old and 7-year-old from Doveton are believed to have fallen into the creek near Shepley Oval before 4pm.

They were pulled unconscious from the water, nearly one kilometre downstream near Allan Street bridge.

Police officers performed CPR at the scene, but the pair could not be revived.

Victoria Police believe that the woman had “went to the aid of the child and also got into difficulty”.

Greater Dandenong SES members assisted at the bridge, as well as returning to Shepley Oval area and its steep, grassy levee banks to comb for belongings.

The SES unit’s controller Daniel Pastean said the creek’s waters were treacherous – rated as ‘swift’ or ‘above walking pace’.

“The creek wasn’t overflowing at the time. It was within its concrete (channel) banks.

“But waters that are faster than walking pace can take a person away easily, if they fall or slip in.”

A further three people have drowned at Dandenong Creek in the past 18 years, including a three-year-old boy at Dandenong Park in 2014 and a 12-year-old boy in 2008.

In 2016, a cyclist on Dandenong Creek Trail near Eastlink crashed and drowned in the waterway.

Pastean has filmed videos warning people to stay well clear of the waterway, even when it appears to be a benign trickle.

“I filmed those videos when the creek was at high volume. But generally it’s not a safe place to play or be near.

“I urge people not to go near the water’s edge or the levee banks, which have been engineered to keep the water within the banks and not into streets and people’s homes.

“When you go down near the edge, people are putting themselves at risk.

“The banks are mostly grass, sodden with water, with unstable footing – it’s easy to get caught up in and to fall over as well.

“The water is not exactly fresh either.”

Greater Dandenong Council held a minute’s silence at its meeting on 10 November, hours after what mayor Jim Memeti termed a “terrible tragedy”.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected by this terrible tragedy, including the families and friends of those lost, and the emergency services personnel attending the scene.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams posted: “Our hearts go out to the family impacted, and the local community who are grieving with them today.

“There are simply no words that can make sense of such a profound loss.

“A special thanks to our local emergency services and first responders, many of whom are volunteers. On our worst days, they turn up to help, often at great personal cost. We are so very grateful for their dedication to our community.”

On a social media post, La Trobe federal MP Jason Wood wrote on the “deeply heartbreaking news”.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy. We also thank our SES, police and first responders who attended the scene under very difficult circumstances.

“Please take care around creeks, waterways, and fast-moving water, especially after recent rain.

“May they rest in peace.”

Police will prepare a report for the State Coroner.

Any information on the incident to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.gov.au