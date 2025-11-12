A step closer to 89 new homes in Dandenong

Construction has officially started on a new $49 million social housing development in Dandenong, delivering 89 new homes.

Built in partnership between the Labor Government and Launch Housing, the project will deliver a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments which are modern, energy-efficient and secure for families on the Victorian Housing Register.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams made the announcement on the construction site on 12 November.

She says the Government is ensuring more locals have access to housing that’s not just safe but affordable, close to the services and support they need.

Housing Minister Harriet Shing said: “Everyone deserves a safe and secure home, and this project will make that a reality for more families in Dandenong.

“These homes will change lives by creating opportunities for people to thrive, feel safe, and be part of a supportive community.”

Designed to support ageing in place, the project also includes a ground floor space for a social enterprise to operate which will provide a vital connection point between residents and the broader community.

The new homes will help renters stay warm in winter and cool in summer while reducing energy bills, and they’re located within walking distance of Dandenong Railway Station, bus stops, shops, schools and services – ensuring residents are a part of the local community.

The Labor Government’s $6.3 billion investment in housing is delivering more than 13,300 social and affordable homes across Victoria, with more than 11,100 underway or complete.

In the City of Greater Dandenong alone more than $170 million has been invested in 357 new social and affordable homes, with 92 already complete.