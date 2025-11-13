Driver caught six times over the limit

A drunk driver’s breath test came back six times over the limit on Wednesday morning in Narre Warren North.

Endeavour Hills police first spotted the 30 year old woman as she was driving on Monash Freeway near Ernst Wanke Road.

Officers intercepted the Nissan Dualis wagon as she was allegedly unable to stay within her lane.

A subsequent breath test returned a reading of 0.326 – well over the legal Victoria blood alcohol concentration limit of 0.05 police say.

Her vehicle has been impounded for 30 days at a cost of over $1000 and it is expected she will be charged on summons in relation to drunk driving.