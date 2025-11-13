Heavy rains, heavy thoughts at Noble Park Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day attendees sheltered from heavy, cold rains inside Noble Park RSL’s bistro for much of last Tuesday’s service.

A minute’s silence was held indoors at the traditional 11am on 11 November – a time to reflect and give thanks to servicepeople who died during Australia’s military conflicts.

Dozens of wreathes were then laid by veterans, schools, clubs and emergency services at the outdoors memorial.

Among the attendees were state MPs Lee Tarlamis and Jeff Borman, Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Sophie Tan, Senior Sergeant Chris Savage of Victoria Police, Captain Matthew Pound of Noble Park Fire Brigade as well as veterans Gordon Murray OAM and Don Bergman OAM.

Students from Harrisfield Primary School, Chandler Park Primary School and Keysborough College were also in attendance.

One of the prime days on the commemorative calendar, Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the 1918 Armistice, which led to the ending of World War I hostilities.

The war officially ended with the Treaty of Versailles on 28 June 1919.