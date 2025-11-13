Kingston mayor vows to fight Kingswood project

Georgina Oxley has been re-elected as Kingston’s mayor, vowing to take up the fight on contentious housing projects such as the former Kingswood Golf Course.

After leading the council in 2024-’25, Cr Oxley will mark her fourth term as mayor.

She said she was looking forward to continuing Kingston’s strong advocacy on key local issues.

“We’ll keep standing up for our community on major issues like the State’s new planning reforms, the Suburban Rail Loop, level crossing projects and significant development proposals such as Kingswood and Rossdale.

“Our community deserves a voice in how their neighbourhoods grow and change, and I’ll continue to ensure that Kingston’s voice is heard loud and clear.”

Councillor Sarah O’Donnell was elected as deputy mayor.

On 10 November, Kingston Council voted to launch legal action against a controversial development plan for 941 dwellings on the former Kingswood Golf Course in Dingley Village.

The council will seek a review by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) of the State Government-approved plan.

Cr Oxley said this was the council’s “final opportunity to push for the major improvements the community deserves”.

“We understand the land has been rezoned but this is a once-in-a-generation redevelopment that will permanently change the fabric of Dingley Village.”