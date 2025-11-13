Local council mayoral election approaches

By Jensy Callimootoo

Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen appears to be the only councillor publicly putting up their hand for next week’s mayoral election.

The City of Casey will elect a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor to lead the municipality at its next council meeting on 18 November.

The meeting will be held at Bunjil Place and will begin at 6pm.

Last year, Cr Koomen, a Labor member, was unanimously voted in by his fellow councillors to be mayor and Cr Melinda Ambros of the Kalora Ward was elected to be deputy mayor for a 12-month term.

Up to that point, it had been years since Casey had a mayor, after the previous council was dismissed by the State Government due to allegations of corruption and poor governance.

In September he told Star News that it was certainly something he would consider.

Star News attempted to contact Cr Koomen this week, but received no response.

Other councillors, when asked by Star News, were also tight-lipped about next week’s election and their potential candidacy.

Cr Lynette Pereira and Cr Carolyn Eaves however have said that Cr Koomen had done a good job as mayor.

For Cr Koomen, good governance and building a culture of trust within the community was his priority over the last term.

In addressing the meeting in which he was voted in as mayor, Koomen touched on the previous dismissed council.

“We were shocked about what happened and we have to be upfront about that, and I think our job is to bring back that trust and we’re ready to do that,” he said at the time.

While the meeting is opened to the public and also livestreamed, those who would like to attend in person must register.