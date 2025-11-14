Community Connectors strike gold

A South East public-safety success-story, Community Connectors, has been awarded the national Gold award in the 2025 Australian Crime and Violence Prevention Awards (ACVPA).

Awarded at a ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday 13 November, the initiative was first introduced in 2023 at Dandenong railway station by South East Community Links (SECL) in a unique partnership with Metro Trains and Victoria Police.

‘Community Connector’ practitioners are trained social workers with qualifications in nursing, social work and mental health, introduced to address increasing anti-social behaviour and issues such as homelessness and youth disengagement amid growing community concern about crime and safety,

Spurred by success, the program quickly expanded to Frankston station, and Young Street Frankston to support people in crisis and help prevent harm.

CEO of South East Community Links, Peter McNamara, said the role of Community Connectors is to de-escalate conflict, increase community safety and connect people with the right services.

“This award recognises an innovative approach to community safety – one that doesn’t start with police or security, but with empathy, connection and prevention.

“Our Community Connectors meet people where they are and provide support before situations escalate.

“By responding with care instead of enforcement, we’re creating safer public spaces for everyone.”

Through this assertive outreach model, the Community Connectors provide immediate, compassionate assistance to people experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges, family violence or substance use.

A 50-year-old man named Kevin recently released from prison turned to the Community Connectors team at the Dandenong station for support.

Facing PTSD, depression, anxiety, substance use, and a mild intellectual disability, Kevin felt isolated and disconnected.

Since engaging with the program in September 2023, the team has provided tailored case management, coordinated medical care, conducted welfare checks, and offered housing support.

Through strong rapport and consistent outreach, Kevin has stabilised his situation, maintaining independent living in Cranbourne for 8–10 months.

He is said to remain actively connected to the Community Connector team and SECL office for ongoing support.

Since its launch Community Connectors have engaged with more than 7100 people in need of support or guidance.

They have prevented harm 280 times including self-harm, violence or risky behaviour, de-escalated 117 tense situations before they became emergencies and referred 254 community members to essential services such as housing, mental health and family.

Administered by the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC), the annual ACVPA recognise and reward programs that reduce crime and violence in Australia.

The awards encourage public initiatives and assist governments in identifying and developing practical projects that will reduce violence and other types of crime in the community.

“(Community Connectors) is an excellent initiative that promotes crime prevention and enhances community safety,” said AIC Deputy Director Dr Rick Brown.

“Given the encouraging results of the program with disorderly and offensive conduct down 79 per cent and public order and security offences reduced by 59 per cent (around Dandenong station), there is scope for adoption in other communities.”

Mr McNamara said the program was clearly contributing to a reduction in crime statistics, and the recognition by the ACVPA was a tribute to the power of collaboration and early intervention.

“Winning a Gold Award is a huge honour for South East Community Links and our partners.

“It confirms that when we work side by side in public spaces, we can prevent harm, restore dignity and create safer, more inclusive communities.”