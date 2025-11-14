Federal endemetiosis clinic to open in Dandenong

A new specialist Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic for women and girls is set to open in Dandenong.

The clinic will provide expert, multidisciplinary services within Dandenong Superclinic, the Federal Government announced on 14 November.

The clinic, operated by South Eastern Melbourne Primary Health Network, is expected to open by the start of 2026.

The services will cover endometriosis and pelvic pain, as well as symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

Endometriosis, which affects at least one in seven Australian women, can have a devastating impact on daily lives.

An average delay in diagnosis spans seven years.

Pelvic pain can be similarly debilitating and complex.

Women assistant minister Rebecca White said “too many women have spent years living with debilitating pain that is often dismissed or misunderstood”.

“They deserve to have their concerns taken seriously with better access to specialised care no matter where they live.

“We want women to know that they are not alone with these health issues and expert

help is available.

“These clinics are about dignity, early intervention and better outcomes for all women. “

Bruce MP Julian Hill said the Dandenong clinic gathers “much needed expertise under one roof, improve access to treatment, support and services as well as referral pathways”.

Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus also welcomed the “essential care” for women and girls in the region.

The Dandenong clinic is part of a total of 11 additional clinics as part of the Government’s $800 million Women’s Health Package.