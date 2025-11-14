Police crack down on vehicle thefts in Melbourne’s southeast

Over three days, Victoria Police conducted a highly visible operation to target theft of and from motor vehicles in Melbourne’s southeast.

The operation took place at several railway station carparks including Berwick, Narre Warren, Hallam, Merinda Park and Cranbourne from 10 to 12 November.

According to the statement, the officers “saturated railway station car parks across three days, providing both a highly visible and covert presence”.

Police intelligence revealed that certain makes and models, specifically vehicles with electronic push start technology are being targeted by thieves.

This is due to the fact that no ignition key is required.

Police have urged vehicles to look at various preventive measures such as an on-board diagnostic port lock — which according to police, are highly affordable and able to be installed by the vehicle owner.

The port lock prevents the connection of a reprogramming device to the vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Carmine Di Benedetto of the Transit Safety Division said that everyone should be able to park their car without worrying about a break in.

“Operations like these are a crucial way to show police are out patrolling station carparks to detect and deter thieves,” said Di Benedetto.

“We also ask the community to help us by not leaving their vehicles unlocked or valuables on display.

“We will continue to target this offending and patrol key areas to arrest thieves, prevent opportunistic crimes and keep everyone and their valuables safe.”