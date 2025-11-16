Community calendar mail-out begins

City of Greater Dandenong’s annual community calendar is on track for delivery before the end of the year, the council says.

The 2026 edition will be hand-delivered to letterboxes in November and December, it stated.

It features photos taken by Greater Dandenong’s community and sharing some of their favourite locations.

If you haven’t received your calendar by 1 January, contact the council’s customer service on 8571 1000 or council@cgd.vic.gov.au

Calendars are also available at the council’s customer service centres at Dandenong (from 8.30am on 2 January), Parkmore (from 9am on 2 January) and Springvale (from 9am on 5 January).