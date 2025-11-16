Metro Tunnel opens earlier

The Metro Tunnel’s ‘soft opening’ has been brought forward to Sunday 30 November, the State Government has announced.

From that date, the Summer Start program includes a mix of off-peak services through the Metro Tunnel and existing services through the City Loop.

More than 240 extra services on the Cranbourne, Pakenham and Sunbury lines will run through the five new underground stations Anzac, Town Hall, State Library, Parkville and Arden each day.

They will run every 20 minutes from 10am-3pm on weekdays and from 10am-7pm on weekends between Westall and West Footscray.

Some weekend Metro Tunnel services will extend to East Pakenham.

Free public transport every weekend will be on offer for Victorians until 1 February.

From 1 February, the Big Switch will integrate Cranbourne, Pakenham and Sunbury lines fully and exclusively in the Metro Tunnel, with more than 1000 extra weekly services.

The lines would bypass South Yarra and Richmond stations, delivering a faster trip to the CBD, arts, university and hospital precincts.

Premier Jacinta Allan said the tunnel starts a “new era for our city and state”.

“The Metro Tunnel sets Victoria up for the future – slashing travel times, taking pressure off the City Loop and paving the way for more trains, more often, right across our network.”

Transport Infrastructure Minister Gabrielle Williams said the opening was a year ahead of schedule.