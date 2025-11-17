Battin to face leadership challenge

By Corey Everitt

Less than a year into his leadership, Berwick MP and opposition leader Brad Battin will face a challenge against his leadership after reports say a spill motion could be brought before the party room as early as Tuesday.

The Age and the Herald Sun report a challenge is being supported by members across factions to depose Mr Battin this sitting week, with the likely opponent being shadow treasurer Jess Wilson.

A “cross-factional delegation” met with Mr Battin on Monday, reports say, to inform the opposition leader that he has lost the support of the party room.

Opinion polls have shown declining support for the Liberal Party since Mr Battin ousted former leader John Pesutto in December last year.

The major parties are shown to be roughly neck and neck in the two party preferred, but Mr Battin is still ahead of Premier Allan in preferred leader.

If Mr Battin is successfully replaced, it would be the fifth leader for the Victorian Liberal Party is just over four years – three in just the last year.

If Ms Wilson is made leader, she will be the first woman to led the Victorian Liberal Party.