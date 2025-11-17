Swim programs for new arrivals

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A catalogue of water safety lessons for Greater Dandenong’s newest residents has been introduced in recent years.

Coronial inquests have highlighted the need for learn-to-swim programs and water safety education for culturally-diverse communities.

In 2023-’24, there were a disproportionately high 21 drownings involving multicultural communities across the state, according to Life Saving Victoria’s (LSV) figures.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council’s Water Safety & Inclusion Program was a “key initiative” targeting CALD communities.

The program delivered by LSV and South East Leisure included Meet a Lifeguard and Resuscitate a Mate sessions in classrooms, beach programs, swimming lessons at public pools and lifeguard training.

More than 750 participants had taken part in the program in 2024-’25 – exceeding the 720 target.

Since Term 3 in 2024, about 50 CALD adults had taken part in discount learn-to-swim lessons as part of the Safely Engaging in Water program. It resumes in 2026.

The council is also introducing Federally-funded initiatives next year – a multicultural swim program for women aged 30-plus, and swim lessons for CALD children with a disability.

“These programs aim to break down financial, language and cultural barriers, ensuring everyone has access to vital water safety skills,” Weatherill said.