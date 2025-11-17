Swim programs for new arrivals

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Mulgrave MP Eden Foster, second right, and Dr Harpreet Kandra Singh, third right, speak with female swimming participants at Dandenong Oasis. (SUPPLIED)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A catalogue of water safety lessons for Greater Dandenong’s newest residents has been introduced in recent years.

Coronial inquests have highlighted the need for learn-to-swim programs and water safety education for culturally-diverse communities.

In 2023-’24, there were a disproportionately high 21 drownings involving multicultural communities across the state, according to Life Saving Victoria’s (LSV) figures.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council’s Water Safety & Inclusion Program was a “key initiative” targeting CALD communities.

The program delivered by LSV and South East Leisure included Meet a Lifeguard and Resuscitate a Mate sessions in classrooms, beach programs, swimming lessons at public pools and lifeguard training.

More than 750 participants had taken part in the program in 2024-’25 – exceeding the 720 target.

Since Term 3 in 2024, about 50 CALD adults had taken part in discount learn-to-swim lessons as part of the Safely Engaging in Water program. It resumes in 2026.

The council is also introducing Federally-funded initiatives next year – a multicultural swim program for women aged 30-plus, and swim lessons for CALD children with a disability.

“These programs aim to break down financial, language and cultural barriers, ensuring everyone has access to vital water safety skills,” Weatherill said.

