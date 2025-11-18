$114m automotive plant opens in Dandenong South

An automotive re-manufacturing company has formally opened its $114 million headquarters and facility in Dandenong South.

Walkingshaw Group’s expanded, state-of-the art manufacturing plant is expected to create 155 new jobs in production, engineering and administration.

The company, which has grown into Australia’s largest automotive remanufacturer, specialises in vehicle enhancements and left-and-drive to right-hand-drive conversions for brands such as General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and Isuzu.

Its new 100,000 square metre facility – equivalent to five MCGs and one of the largest manufacturing sites in Australia – was opened by Industry and Advanced Manufacturing Minister Colin Brooks on Monday 17 November.

“Victoria is Australia’s leading advanced manufacturing state, and this state-of-the-art facility is a testament to the strength and resilience of our automotive industry,” Brooks said.

The facility in Taylors Road consolidates three existing sites, accommodating up to 1500 employees and manufacturing more than 10,000 vehicles a year across more than four production lines.

Touted as Australia’s most advanced automotive engineering centre, it also features a renewable solar energy system.

Walkinshaw Group chief executive Ryan Walkinshaw said the firm “truly believe in the strength of Australian manufacturing and engineering, especially here in Victoria”.

“This should show everyone how committed we are for the long term.”

The State Government says it supports manufacturers, innovation and skilled jobs with its recently launched Victorian Industry Policy and the $150 million Victorian Investment Fund.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams called the investment a “huge win for Dandenong”.

“It means more secure local jobs, more innovation, and even greater confidence in the South East as the engine room of Victorian manufacturing.”