Battin dumped for first woman ever to lead Vic Liberals

By Corey Everitt, Jensy Callimootoo and Cameron Lucadou-Wells

Berwick MP Brad Battin has been dumped from leadership of the Victorian Liberal Party after less than a year in the role, with Liberal colleagues electing the first woman ever to lead the party.

A spill motion was brought to the party room on Tuesday where a majority of members supported first-term Kew MP Jess Wilson to become leader.

This came after a “cross-factional delegation” met with Mr Battin the day before to say he had lost the confidence of the party room.

“As a very proud member of the Victorian Liberal party, I stand continuously proud in the role that I’ve done, and the things that I’ve done for the community,” Mr Battin said to media after losing leadership.

The 35-year-old former shadow treasurer, Ms Wilson, becomes the first woman to lead the Victorian Liberal Party.

“This morning, the Liberal party room elected me as parliamentary leader unopposed, and I congratulate the team behind me,” Ms Wilson said outside the party room backed by MPs Sam Groth, Bev McArthur and Evan Mulholland, who were instrumental in electing Mr Battin as leader last year.

“From the outset, can I thank Brad Battin.

“Brad is a tireless supporter and worker in the Liberal Party.”

It’s believed that animosity toward Mr Battin in the party room was accelerated by his most recent reshuffle of the frontbench in October.

This is reported to have demoted members who were once his key supporters, causing frustrations across factions.

Treasurer Jaclyn Symes mocked the Liberals for high turnover of leaders and said “nothing has changed” and that they are “nuts about cuts.”

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis said the Liberal Party had “finally admitted that it’s given up on the outer suburbs, after dumping a leader who was one of only a handful of suburban MPs in their ranks”.

“While they’ve been ripping each other apart the Liberals have also been fighting to block new housing in the inner city, and now with a leader from the leafy inner suburbs, it’s all but certain that they’ll be happy for the outer suburbs to do the heavy lifting to manage growth across our city.”

Dandenong Labor MP and Public Infrastructure Minister Gabrielle Williams mentioned this happening while the government is opening major projects like the West Gate Tunnel and the Metro Tunnel.

“No matter who leads the Liberal party, they remain divided and distracted, too busy fighting amongst themselves instead of fighting for Victorians,” she said.

Narre Warren South Labor MP Gary Maas said he “feels sorry” for Mr Battin.

“Personally, I feel sorry for Brad. Politics is tough,” he said.

“In the South East, Labor is focused on what matters most, but a divided and reckless Victorian Liberal Party are focused on themselves, and I worry, focused on cuts to good government policy.”

The change comes after opinion polls have shown declining support for the Liberal Party since Mr Battin ousted former leader John Pesutto in December last year.

The major parties are shown to be roughly neck and neck in the two-party preferred, but Mr Battin was still ahead of Premier Allan as preferred leader.

South-Eastern Metropolitan Region Liberal MP Ann-Marie Hermans thanked Mr Battin for his leadership and expressed hope for Ms Wilson, who is experienced in prosecuting matters on the budget.

“As a young talent and working mum, Jess represents and reflects many modern Victorian women, and with the confidence of our party room, Jess will fight for our families and community to bring the changes the Liberals need to win in 2026,” she said.

Ms Wilson is the fifth leader of the Victorian Liberal Party in just over four years – three in just the last year.

Nepean MP Sam Groth will remain as deputy leader.

As the leaders of both major parties are women, the 2026 State Election is poised to be the first to elect a woman as Victoria’s Premier.