Battin loses leadership, replaced by first ever woman to lead Victorian Liberal Party

By Corey Everitt

Berwick MP Brad Battin has been dumped from leadership of the Victorian Liberal Party after less than a year in the role, with Liberal colleagues electing the first woman ever to lead the party.

A spill motion was brought to the party room Tuesday and Mr Battin is reported to have lost by six votes, 19-13, allowing Kew MP Jess Wilson to be elected.

This came after a “cross-factional delegation” met with him the day before saying he had lost the confidence of the party room.

“As a very proud member of the Victorian Liberal party, I stand continuously proud in the role that I’ve done, and the things that I’ve done for the community,” Mr Battin said to media after losing leadership.

The former treasurer, Ms Wilson becomes the first woman to lead the Victorian Liberal Party since its inception in the 1940s.

“This morning, the Liberal party room elected me as parliamentary leader unopposed, and I congratulate the team behind me,” Ms Wilson said outside the party room backed by MPs Sam Groth, Bev McArthur and Evan Mulholland, who were instrumental in electing Mr Battin as leader last year.

“From the outset, can I thank Brad Battin.

“Brad is a tireless supporter and worker in the Liberal Party.”

It’s believed that animosity toward Mr Battin in the party room was accelerated by his most recent reshuffle of the frontbench in October.

This is reported to have demoted members who were once his key supporters, causing frustrations across factions.

The change comes after opinion polls have shown declining support for the Liberal Party since Mr Battin ousted former leader John Pesutto in December last year.

The major parties are shown to be roughly neck and neck in the two-party preferred, but Mr Battin was still ahead of Premier Allan in preferred leader.

Ms Wilson is the fifth leader of the Victorian Liberal Party in just over four years – three in just the last year.

Nepean MP Sam Groth will remain as Deputy Leader.

As the leaders of both major parties are women, the 2026 State Election is poised to be the first to elect a woman as Victoria’s Premier.