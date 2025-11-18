EPA blitz on micro-plastics

EPA Victoria is conducting snap inspections at factories in the South East that use plastic pellets in their manufacturing process.

The pellets, known as nurdles, need close management to ensure they don’t escape the factory sites and enter our stormwater drains which eventually flow to our waterways and out into the bay, the EPA stated.

The inspections mainly in the Braeside, Dandenong and Keysborough areas, are unannounced to ensure EPA officers get a good understanding of how the facility is operating under normal conditions.

“Nurdles are basically microplastics that are heated and then used to produce plastic goods,” EPA south metropolitan regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema said.

“They’re tiny so it’s easy for them to escape a site and into the stormwater system.

“Manufacturers need to ensure they have good onsite practices to ensure they are kept onsite.”

Officers look for evidence of nurdles outside the factory walls or in the drain.

“Many are good operators doing the right thing and willing to do more if it helps to protect the environment,” Abeywickrema said.

‘But where we find cases where microplastics or any pollutant is escaping to our stormwater system, we act to ensure improvements are made.”

The inspections, which are being assisted with information from Melbourne-based marine environmental protectors Tangaroa Blue will continue through November.