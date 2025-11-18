Young ‘champion’ inspires at Sandown 500

Five-year-old Neeom was treated to a VIP visit to the Supercars pits at the Sandown 500 last weekend.

The boy and his family from Melbourne’s south met with drivers James Courtney and Aaron Cameron from the Blanchard Racing Team as well as SuperUte driver Jimmy Vernon.

Last year, Neeom was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, just three days before his fourth birthday.

After eight months of intense treatment at Monash Children’s Hospital, Neeom has moved into the “maintenance phase” and signs are said to be positive.

His mum Riddhiben said missing friends while taking almost 10 months off kindergarten was very hard for Neeom.

“Neoom is very strong and determined, but like anyone would, he fought many challenges during his intense treatment – mentally and physically.

“He would always ask us why he was not going to school, why he could not see his friends and play with them.

“He has wonderful kindergarten teachers and lots of support from them and is ready – and very excited – to go to school next year.”

As a “big car lover”, Neeom was also excited to be pictured on Vernon’s helmet – a move highlighting the more than 1000 children diagnosed with cancer in Australia each year.

Vernon, who has been a Kids With Cancer Foundation Ambassador since 2020, said carrying Neeom’s photo and story on his helmet was an “absolute honour”.

“Every time I put that helmet on, I’m reminded of the incredible bravery of these kids and their families.

“If we can use motorsport to shine a light on their courage and raise awareness for Kids with Cancer Foundation, then we’re doing something truly meaningful.”

More than 10 children being treated for cancer at Monash Children’s Hospital were also special guests, along with their families.

They sat in Vernon’s SuperUte, and watched the high-octane action from the pits.

Blanchard Racing Team displayed the Kids With Cancer Foundation logo on the roof of their two race cars throughout the Sandown race weekend.

Courtney, who has announced his SuperCars retirement at the end of the 2025 season, said he was proud to use his “platform” as a racer to support “kids battling cancer”.

“These families show remarkable courage every single day.

“If we can give them a day of excitement and create some special memories, that’s a win bigger than any podium finish.”

Cameron described the kids as “the real champions – fighting battles far tougher than anything we face on track”.

“Having them at Sandown and hopefully bringing some joy to their lives is what motorsport community is all about.”

Funds have been donated by Jimmy Vernon Racing and a sponsor towards Kids With Cancer Foundation programs – financial assistance for families, Care Packs 4 Kids, funding hospitals, cancer research and Wigs4Kids.