Investing in the future

A new statewide partnership will focus on support to develop Hester Hornbrook Academy’s Dandenong campus, expected to open for the beginning of the 2028 school year.

RACV will also provide ongoing financial and in-kind support over the next three years to help young people through education, vocational training, and employment pathways.

Hester Hornbrook Academy supports young people who have disengaged from mainstream schooling, offering a flexible, trauma-informed education model through their Healing Oriented Program of Education that addresses both academic and holistic needs.

RACV Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Neil Taylor said that through this partnership extension RACV will, on top of the construction of the new school in Dandenong, help expand access for Hester Hornbrook students to excursions, job fairs, industry placements, and structured workplace experiences designed to build confidence, skills, and long-term employability.

“We have worked with Hester Hornbrook for a number of years now and we hope that this new partnership will further allow many more young people to get a better start in life.”

The partnership will include the development of tailored vocational programs, including Certificate II and III qualifications, apprenticeships, and short courses across industries such as hospitality, IT, and skilled trades.

These programs are designed to meet students where they are and support their transition into work.

Hester Hornbrook Academy’s wraparound support services ensure students receive comprehensive assistance beyond the classroom, helping them become job-ready and resilient as they enter the workforce.

Hester Hornbrook Academy Principal Sally Lasslett said they are thrilled to partner with RACV.

“RACV is an organisation that shares our values and is commitment to creating pathways for young people facing disengagement from education.

“This partnership will make a tangible difference in the lives of our students and their communities.”

The partnership represents a scalable model for systemic impact, with the potential to transform outcomes for young people previously Not in Education, Employment, or Training (NEET) across Victoria.

Hester Hornbrook Academy’s holistic model combines academic learning with wraparound wellbeing support services to help students build confidence, skills, and pathways to employment.