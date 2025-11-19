Man accused of Clyde North murders

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has faced court accused of murdering two men at a home party in Clyde North in January.

Joel Fitzgerald, 30, of no fixed address, appeared via a video link from Prahran police cells during a brief hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.

Police say they had arrested Fitzgerald in Doveton the previous day.

According to police, Seaford father-and-son Deiter Gruber and Karl Gruber junior were found with stab wounds to their upper bodies after reports of an altercation at a home on Observatory Street on Thursday, 16 January.

Medical treatment was provided to the two men, however both died at the scene.

Police say they will allege the parties involved were known to each other.

Defence lawyer Karen Sheridan told the court that Fitzgerald was prescribed with anti-depressant medication, and withdrawing from GHB and methylamphetamine.

Fitzgerald had said he is suffering some chest pain as a result of a pre-existing injury, Sheridan told the court.

A prosecutor told the court that extra time was required to review evidence from listening devices and transcripts.

During the hearing, magistrate Carrie O’Shea issued an interim full non-contact intervention order against Fitzgerald to protect the safety of a nominated female – after Ms O’Shea received a written submission from Victoria Police.

Fitzgerald did not apply for bail.

He was remanded to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 22 April.