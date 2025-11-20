New deputy mayor elected

By Violet Li

City of Casey has elected Cr Michelle Crowther as deputy mayor and returned Cr Stefan Koomen as mayor for another year.

At the November Council Meeting on the night of Tuesday 18 November, Cranbourne Gardens Ward Cr Michelle Crowther was unanimously voted in as the new deputy mayor for the upcoming year. She was nominated by outgoing Deputy Mayor Cr Melinda Ambros, and she was the only nominee.

Cr Crowther got emotional when she remarked on being elected.

“I promise I will continue to work hard, support the councillor group to achieve goals, especially achieving the great outcomes for the Casey community, which is the most important reason why we’re all here,” she said.

“It has been a challenging year, and we appreciate your support, especially when the times have been tough.

“A highlight of the year that has been is meeting so many amazing community volunteers and groups over the last year, and I hope now, as Deputy Mayor, I’ll get to meet even more groups and together we can help the Casey community to thrive.

“To our residents, I assure you that this councillor group has you at the heart of everything we do. We are all local residents too, and we are your voice, so we will continue to listen, advocate and deliver what is important to you.

“Being a Councillor is definitely a family effort and my husband and kids have supported me and provided me the encouragement I need, to bring my best to the role. They are my biggest supporters and cheer squad. Along with my extended family and my fantastic colleagues, I couldn’t take on the Deputy Mayor position without them all.”

Cr Crowther is a women’s health physiotherapist and has operated her own clinic in Cranbourne for the last 20 years.

Ever since being elected, she has been vocal on the community issues at almost every council meeting, especially on issues affecting the Cranbourne and the southern side of the municipality.

Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen has been unanimously re-elected as the only mayoral nominee. He was nominated by Cr Jennifer Dizon.

He previously disclosed his intention to run a second time.

Mayor Cr Koomen also got really emotional when he delivered his speech.

“I just want to say it’s been an incredibly challenging but rewarding year for us as a councillor group, and I think we should be proud of where we’re at,” he said.

“What we’ve faced in terms of having to learn everything as a new councillor group, the historical issues that we had to tackle early on while doing that and all while under monitors for the first 12 months, I think we all know that it’s not a normal year.

“It hasn’t been anything but normal, but it’s been rewarding, and it’s been an incredibly, it’s been an incredible honour to lead the group.”

He said that the group still has a lot of development to go, but they’ve been a united and functioning group.

“And I think that’s what our council needed,” he said.

“I hope to be able to take that on in the second year, work with everyone and build on that culture that we’ve created, as a councillor group.”