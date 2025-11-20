Robbery attempt on 86yo woman in Dandenong

Police are seeking information on an attempted robbery of an 86-year-old woman in Dandenong last month.

The victim was walking with the aid of a walker on Foster Street about 3.35pm on Tuesday 21 October when an unknown female attempted to steal her handbag.

During a brief scuffle, the victim managed to fight off the would-be robber until three males came to her aid, police say.

The robber fled in an unknown direction.

She was described as Caucasian, about 20-30 years old, 170 centimetres, shoulder-length light-coloured hair and thin build.

At the time, she was wearing light blue jeans, a bright-coloured patterned crop top, cream scarf or similar tucked in her pants.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or crimestoppersvic.com.au