Transport infrastructure: New mayor sets election priorities

On the eve of a state election year, Casey’s back-to-back mayor Stefan Koomen says transport infrastructure will be one of the biggest issues on the council’s wishlist.

The council will advocate for the completion of Thompsons Road duplication and a railway extension to Clyde as top priorities, Cr Koomen told Star News after his unanimous re-election on 18 November.

“The community is really crying out for transport out to Clyde and all parts of Cranbourne.”

During his acceptance speech at Casey Civic Centre, Cr Koomen paid tribute to family and councillors in what “hasn’t been a normal year”.

After a five-year hiatus, councillors had much to learn in the past 12 months but had been a “united and functioning group”, he told the meeting.

This was while facing the well-known “historical issues” investigated by the IBAC Operation Sandon inquiry as well as the scrutiny of municipal monitors.

He paid tribute to his former deputy mayor Melinda Ambros, who was his “rock” during some “difficult times”.

Cr Koomen later told Star News that Cr Ambros stepped up after councillors were “really jolted” by the first public meeting this year, which was shut down due to an uproarious and hostile gallery.

“It wasn’t what we were expecting. We understood why it occurred, with the history of the council.

“Mel (Ambros) was a really important sounding board and voice in our group to stay together and focused.”

Cr Koomen will work with the councillor group on their agenda for the next 12 months, he said.

“I’m proud of how we could reconnect with the community and bring back a community voice that has been missing for a five-year period.

“For the first year, that was the most important thing – building back the trust and putting it on a positive trajectory.”