Paint factory charged after fatal explosion

A paint manufacturer has been charged after a worker died in an explosion and fire that engulfed a Dandenong South factory in December 2023.

Indoc Pty Ltd faces four workplace safety charges after the 57-year-old man died and two other workers were seriously injured at the Superior Drive premises.

WorkSafe alleges that flammable liquid ignited while being decanted into drums, causing the explosion and blaze.

The authority claims that Indoc failed to undertake an up-to-date hazardous area assessment.

It also allegedly failed to eliminate non-intrinsically safe equipment from where flammable liquid transfer was occurring.

WorkSafe also claims that Indoc failed to supervise workers to ensure earthing and bonding controls and a spear or filling pipe were in place prior to the liquid transfer into drums.

A filing hearing is scheduled at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 December.