AC/DC concert turns violent, family seeks footage after brutal attack

by Jensy Callimootoo

Kelly Warren, the owner of Bk 2 Basics in Casey has released an online plea for footage from an AC/DC Melbourne concert where her son and husband were physically attacked by two unknown men.

The attack took place at the MCG on November 16 about 9pm.

Ms Warren’s 26 year old son, Keenan Warren suffered from “severe facial trauma” including a visible broken nose and injury to both eyes — which according to Ms Warren, he now needs a surgery for.

It is believed by the Warren family that the two men aged 30 to 40 and who were several rows behind Keenan and his father, Craig, attacked him from behind because he stood up during the live performance.

“He was sitting at the time, completely unaware, when they hit him from the side and continued to attack him,” said Ms Warren in her online post.

While Keenan was taken to the medic team, Craig was arrested and removed from the concert by police and security after he confronted the men who attacked his son.

“Craig has never been in trouble with the police and was simply trying to get answers after watching his son get bashed, despite trying to explain, no one listened,” Ms Warren said.

According to police, Craig and Keenan, were then “both evicted by security from the premises and left without incident”.

Mr and Mrs Warren both own and manage a non-profit organisation in Narre Warren that works to help those facing food insecurity and homelessness.

The AC/DC tickets were given as a gift by a female relative.

She has since made an enquiry and formal complaint to MCG stating that what happened under the watch of the venue was “unacceptable, unsafe and deeply distressing”.

“(Craig and Keenan) were seated in Section M18-2, Row K, Seats 17 and 18,” she explained in her email.

“Once the concert began, they stood up to enjoy the performance as is entirely normal and permitted at any concert, especially one of this nature

“A group of women seated behind them began making inappropriate remarks about them standing.

“In an effort to resolve any tension, my brother politely approached them to explain that he was simply enjoying the concert with our father.

“At this point, two men who had no involvement in the initial interaction approached and violently king-hit my brother without provocation.

“They proceeded to assault him, leaving him with a broken nose and significant facial injuries.”

As well as physical injuries, since the incident on Sunday night, Ms Warren says that it’s also left a mental toll on both Keenan and Craig.

According to police, a total of 24 people were evicted throughout the night, with the majority being due to “anti-social behaviour”.

The MCG has been contacted for a comment, but no response has yet been received at the time of publication.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage and information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit online.