Driver arrested after fatal collision in Narre Nth

A motorcyclist has died and a driver arrested after a collision in Narre Warren North on Sunday 23 November.

The male rider, who is yet to be formally identified, and a car collided on Belgrave-Hallam Road about 3.45pm.

The rider died at the scene.

A 52-year-old Narre Warren South man, who drove the car, was arrested by police and set to be interviewed, according to police.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives were investigating.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au