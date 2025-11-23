Driver clocked 140km/h on Princes Hwy, Mulgrave

A driver has been caught allegedly nearly doubling the speed limit on Princes Highway, Mulgrave.

Nunawading Highway Patrol officers clocked a 2008 Volkswagen Golf sedan allegedly speeding at 140km/h in an 80 zone southbound about 4.20am on Saturday 22 November.

Officers approached the vehicle and asked the driver if he always drove like that, police say.

The man allegedly replied with a “yes”, and that he was surprised police were out and about in the area.

The 29-year-old Vermont South man had his Golf impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1016.

He is expected to be charged on summons with traffic offences, police say.