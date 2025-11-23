Front-line for homeless health

A mobile medical clinic for people experiencing homelessness has launched in Dandenong on 21 November.

The not-for-profit Street Side Medics was opened by chief executive Nic Brown and state manager Grant Fenton at Cornerstone Centre, where the clinic will run on Friday mornings.

Its staff of GPs, specialists, junior doctors, registered nurses and allied health practitioners are all volunteers.

They provide general health check-ups, screenings for chronic disease or acute infectious disease such as HIV, Hep C, Hep B and STIs.

Other services include immunisations, pathology services, diagnosis and treatments, Medicare care plans, nutritional advice, minor surgeries and referrals to medical specialists.

Street Side Medics has a no-turn-away policy, including for those without Medicare.

“It’s often very difficult for those experiencing homelessness to prioritise their health or access appropriate healthcare,” Brown said.

“That’s why Street Side Medics works closely with other service providers; to help remove barriers and make essential healthcare more accessible.”

To maximise its impact, the clinic will run alongside meal services from Cornerstone, free laundry facilities from Orange Sky, mobile showers from One Voice, clothing and bedding supplies from Avalon Centre and nurse-led outreach from Green Cross Project.

“We operate from the same location each week to not only increase our reach but, more importantly, to build trust and continuity of care with our patients,” Brown says.

“The response from practitioners across the Dandenong area has been outstanding, and we’re deeply grateful for their support.”

Greater Dandenong has the highest rate of homelessness in Victoria, according to government data.

In 2023, 1719 people were without a home. Most of them were housed in overcrowded dwellings, boarding houses and hotels – with 7 per cent sleeping rough.

A report from Council to Homeless Persons found that males make up 67 per cent of Dandenong’s homeless numbers.

More than 250 young people in Dandenong are without a home – nearly three times greater than the state’s per capita rate.

Street Side Medics’ clinic runs Fridays 10am-12pm at Cornerstone Centre, 25 James Street, Dandenong.