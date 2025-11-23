HIPPY graduates ready for school

by Sahar Foladi

Excited parents and children gathered at the Southern Migrant Refugee Centre to celebrate their HIPPY graduation.

The Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) is a two-year, home-based early learning and parenting program that empowers parents to help prepare their children for school.

The ceremony saw 23 children graduate on Friday 21 November while congratulated by State MPs Lee Tarlamis and Eden Foster.

SMRC chief executive Jim Mullan, said after two years in the program, the graduation was an important celebration of the achievements of the children and their families.

“Every child, every parent and every tutor who is part of SMRC’s HIPPY has worked incredibly hard to get to graduation, and that should be celebrated.

“We’d also like to congratulate everyone who participated this year. The beauty of HIPPY is that it puts tools, training and support in the hands of parents and carers to learn at home with their child, spending more regular quality time together.

“Because of this model, we know that each of the 23 children in the 2025 graduation class will have a head-start at school, with families actively engaged with their education, and ready to shine.”

A proud mother, Sujanthini watched her daughter graduate, saying: “My child loves learning and HIPPY story books. She is ready to start school happily.”

Operating in City of Greater Dandenong since 2011 the HIPPY is an in-home education program for children aged 3 to 4 experiencing disadvantage.

SMRC’s HIPPY senior coordinator, Tatjana Krneta, also reflects on the impact the program has on the tutors who work in the program with families.

She says for almost 15 years she has seen the life changing impacts of the program on families.

“Many begin their tutor role with no work experience. Through HIPPY they find their voice, their confidence, and a new path forward, for themselves, their families, and their community.

“It shows that real change starts in the family and spreads throughout the community.”

Across the 25 years it has been running, HIPPY has worked with more than 28,500 families – and now operates at 100 sites around Australia, including 50 focused on First Nations communities.

Funded by the Federal Government’s Department of Social Services and delivered by Southern Migrant Refugee Centre in partnership with the Brotherhood of St. Laurence, HIPPY is a tested program delivering positive change for children, families, and jobs in our community, providing strong returns on Commonwealth funding.