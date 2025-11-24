Five arrested in Springvale drug raid

Five males have been arrested and drugs seized during a police search warrant at a Springvale house on Thursday 19 November

Police say they seized zip-lock bags containing about 45 grams of heroin, as well as bags of methylamphetamine and cannabis and suspected stolen goods such as bank cards.

More than 10 people were living inside the three-bedroom dwelling, police say.

Three males were charged with offences including drug trafficking, drug possession and dealing with suspected proceeds of crime.