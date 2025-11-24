Sth East ‘high’ for drug-driving intercepts

The South East is proving a hot-spot for intercepted drug-drivers, with Pakenham and Dandenong topping the state, according to Victoria Police.

Pakenham was No.1 with 358 drug drivers intercepted by police in the 2024-’25 financial year.

This was triple the number of intercepts in the second-ranked suburb Dandenong (114).

Pakenham was also the most common place for drug-drivers to live.

Nearly one in five – or 18 per cent – of Victoria’s drug-driving intercepts were in the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia region.

Of the 1460 drug drivers, 58 per cent were repeat offenders and about a quarter were unauthorized drivers.

The vast majority of positive roadside tests detected methamphetamine (69 per cent). About 43 per cent of those tests were dual detections of meth and cannabis.

Police say the South East region was also No.1 for collisions involving drivers impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

Cardinia Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Kristina Tabone said the high numbers of repeat offenders was “extremely concerning” and “reckless”.

“Anyone who makes the decision to get behind the wheel while impaired by drugs is nothing short of selfish, careless and completely irresponsible.

“They are not only putting themselves at risk of death or serious injury – they are far more likely to cause a crash and take the life of an innocent road user.”

Cardinia Highway Patrol officers intercepted a 21-year-old P-plater from Pakenham under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol and who clocked 140km/h in a 70 zone.

She was charged with drink and drug driving, driving while suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, three counts of speeding and two counts of running red lights.

She was disqualified from driving for six months.

A 37-year-old suspended driver tested positive to cannabis while taking her children to school.

She was also disqualified for six months.

A 33-year-old disqualified driver was also allegedly driving under the influence in Pakenham.

He was also charged with having incorrect plates and driving an unregistered car.

He will appear at court on summons.

Police say their active testing and removing impaired drivers from roads was helping to reduce the road toll.

Eleven people have died on South East roads this year – which is 52 per cent lower than this time last year.

“We see too often the tragic consequences of poor choices on our roads. If drivers continue take illicit substances and decide to drive, tragedy is inevitable,” Acting Sgt Tabone said.

“That’s why we will continue to target drivers impaired by drugs – anywhere, anytime.”