Walk Against Family Violence returns for 13th year

Walk Against Family Violence continues its annual march through Dandenong on Tuesday 25 November (tomorrow).

Hundreds are expected to join the march, now in its 13th year, from Dandenong Market to Harmony Square.

“This vital show of unity, as we all come together, sends a powerful message that we all want to put a stop to family violence,” Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan said.

“We all want to live in a community where people feel safe and protected in their family homes.

“Together, we are taking many individual steps to raise awareness of the impacts of family violence, to challenge us all to act.”

Key speaker, Elvis Martin, is a multi-award winning international speaker, survivor advocate and passionate campaigner for social justice.

The walk is part of the council’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence from November 25 to December 10.

There will also be a panel discussion Stories That Shape Us: Reframing Masculinity Today at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre on Saturday 29 November, 4pm.

It will feature New York Times bestselling author Francesca Cavallo, live from Italy, as well as Wellsprings for Women CEO Dalal Smiley and facilitator Naveen Jagadeesan.

In 2025, ‘family incidents’ – an incident in which police attend and conduct a risk assessment – rose by 14 per cent in Greater Dandenong.

The area’s family incident rate is 20 per cent higher than the statewide rate.

In the year to November 2025, Greater Dandenong invested $553,000 in grants to help local organisations fighting violence, including:

• Al-Hussein Arabic School Inc.: Empowerment and Integration for Arabic-Australian Women and Families

• Wellsprings for Women Incorporated: Migrant Women’s Safety: Intensifying Efforts to Prevent Technology Facilitated Abuse

• South-East Monash Legal Service Inc: Mothers Legal Help (MLH)

• Afghan Women’s Organisation Victoria Inc.: Ashiana: Afghan Women’s Organisation Victoria Community Hub

• Bakhtar Community Organisation Inc.: Bakhtar Refugee Resettlement & Afghan Women Empowerment Process

• Maroulla Radisavic (Individual Artist): Crochet Creations-Threads and yarns

• Neighbourhood Houses and Community Centres: direct support, referrals, or community engagement for those experiencing family violence.

The Walk Against Family Violence is on Tuesday 25 November, 11am. Meet at Dandenong Market at 10.30am.