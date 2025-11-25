Getting in the Christmas spirit

by Sahar Foladi

Cornerstone Centre have kicked off Christmas vibes early with their Christmas Market Fete.

The event held on Saturday 22 November was filled with kids’ activities, market stalls, sausage sizzle, artisan Christmas gifts, food and more.

Janik Joshua, cross cultural worker at the centre says the aim is to raise funds for the crucial services Cornerstone provides to the community.

While Cornerstone provide services like shower, food parcels, nurse services, medic services and much more to support the homeless and vulnerable in the community, the Christmas market is another opportunity to mingle with the wider community.

“Majority of the market stalls have said they’d like to contribute some amount to the centre, we’re expected to raise $6000.

‘A lot of it is being visible to the community who don’t always know what services we have.

“Part of it is for community members who would like to be involved to have that opportunity to support, a space where people from all backgrounds can support and be part of it centre.”

Last year despite the rain, they had a real good turnout.