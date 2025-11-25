Narre North Foxes celebrate surging interest in girls’ footy program

by Jensy Callimootoo

A local footy club has remarked on the rapid growth of interest in their girl’s program.

As a result, the Narre North Foxes Football Club have had to expand their practice sessions, which now fields two girl’s teams per age group.

According to Natalie Scanlon, vice president of the club, the rise of the club’s new program is one of the most exciting and defining parts of their story.

The launch of a girl’s only team began in 2017, but interest among young girls to participate in the sport long preceded the establishment of their own team.

Scanlon says that the increase in participation is due to a “cultural momentum”.

“Girls are seeing footy as theirs,” Scanlon explained.

“Representation at the elite level, visible pathways, and genuine club investment have all collided at the perfect moment.

“Girls now walk into the sport knowing they belong, that they’ll be celebrated, and that they can go as far as their talent and dedication take them.”

Scanlon says that representation through AFL Women has been “game-changing”.

“Seeing women play elite footy has reshaped what girls believe is possible,” she said.

“AFLW athletes are now role models who look like them, sound like them, and represent a journey they can imagine themselves in.

“Combined with visibility in other women’s sports, this new sporting landscape tells girls, ‘You can do this. You should do this. And you belong here’.

“This visibility is reflected in our own club, our girls talk about their favourite AFLW players, celebrate their pathways, and dream bigger because they can finally see the entire ladder, not just the first step.”

In response to the peak in enthusiasm from young girls, the club has been able to add on to their capacities.

As well as adding more teams per age group, the club has expanded their coaching and mentorship to include women; developed pathways connected to South East Juniors (SEJ) Academy; implemented stronger off field support; and finally, the club has established clear pathways to high performance such as State programs.

“The club didn’t just grow,” said Scanlon.

It also “restructured with intention so growth could continue”.

For the girls and the club, it’s more than footy.

But also about community and a sense of belonging.

“Female footy is still relatively new for a lot of families, so many girls join with a mix of curiosity and uncertainty,” she said.

“What they find at the Foxes is a community that envelopes them, a place where they’re safe to try, to learn, to be brave, and to be themselves.

“It’s often a shock to families that footy is where their daughters are finding their place.

“One clear example is when one of the girls was selected to represent at a state level last season, and needed funds to get there. The whole club came together, baking cookies and raising funds to make that dream a reality.

“It was amazing to see. It was the Foxes’ spirit personified.

“This isn’t just about playing footy, it’s about girls choosing a path that once felt unfamiliar and realising they’re not walking it alone, they’re walking it together.

“That’s where the belonging comes from, that’s why the program keeps growing.

“And that’s why this year feels like something truly special”.