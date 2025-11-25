Vinnies opens new soup van hub to tackle food insecurity in Melbourne’s South East

by Jensy Callimootoo

A new Vinnies Soup Van hub has opened in Hallam, marking a new initiative in tackling growing food insecurity in Melbourne’s South East.

The new hub has been established to tackle a surge in local demand, which according to the organisation, is driven by working families and people who have never sought help before.

St Vincent’s de Paul Society Victoria’s CEO, Dr Jennifer Fitzgerald, says that the Hallam hub was a “new line of defence against what [Vinnies] sees as a catastrophic hunger crisis”.

“The hub is a lifeline, it’s more than hot meals,” said Fitzgerald.

“We’re not just handing out food, we are upholding a person’s dignity and providing a stable base for community connection and community safety.”

“This facility is our declaration that we will not stand by while our neighbours go hungry.”

In preparation for its official launch, on Friday, MP Belinda Wilson received a warm thank you from the organisation due to the State Government’s generous donation to the hub.

“The Victorian government did contribute $100,000 to this program and we’re really proud to support such an incredible, worthwhile cause,” said Wilson.

The Hallam hub is the second major food distribution centre to be opened after its inner city Hub opened in 2022.

It includes a commercial kitchen, an increase in storage and the opportunity for the hub to expand their mobile pantry service.

While the hub aims to tackle food insecurity, Erin Harper, a long-time volunteer for the soup van, says that over the years, they’ve been able to build a “really good community”.

“We end up having a few kids along, and they all start playing,” said Erin.

“So it’s definitely the value of community more than just people lining up that don’t communicate or don’t talk.

“Everyone’s kind of there to have a bit of a catch up as well, which is quite nice to make it a bit more of a social interaction.”

The hub will be officially up and running on Monday 24 November, where the soup vans will be deployed from the Hallam hub to their usual location across the week.

For more information on specific locations and running hours, go to vinnies.org.au/vic/services/soup-vans.