A powerful call against violence

by Sahar Foladi

A keynote speaker at this year’s Walk Against Family Violence has urged City of Greater Dandenong to set up a local advisory committee against family and domestic violence .

Multi-award winning international speaker, Elvis Martin delivered a powerful speech at the annual event at Harmony Square on 25 November, sharing his journey as a survivor.

His speech was a powerful call to action also for members of parliament to advocate for long-term “real funding” and for men and the wider community to take shared responsibility and care towards human beings.

“This is not a political debate. This is not an ideological debate. This is a human rights crisis.

“People are dying every single day at the hand of their partners and family members. You must speak up about this consistently.

“Family violence is not a private issue, it’s a community issue, it’s a human rights issue.

“If we stand together, speak together, and act together, lives will be saved.”

As a survivor, he said he will advocate for the council to establish an advisory committee on the issue, to help shape policies and programs made up of diverse community members.

He also advocated for the council to create local programs for awareness and dedicate a yearly funding pool to local organisations that provide crucial survivor support services.

“Your job is to represent your local communities, and that does not stop at road, rates, and rubbish.

“You must speak up and represent diverse challenges faced by the community. That means talking about crisis of family and domestic violence.

“It is important to have diverse perspectives if you really want the programs to work,” he said in his speech.

“Not a symbolic gesture – real structure, real investment, and real impact.”

Martin came to Australia at the age of 17 as an international student, hoping to pursue his career back in his home country.

That dream was short-lived after he came out about his sexuality to his family.

Coming from a country where being gay is punishable by death, he was reported by his own father to the area council.

A death letter was issued which stated he will be publicly killed within 24 hours upon his return.

“The home I thought was very safe became the most dangerous place,” he told the Harmony Square audience.

“I found myself experiencing severe family violence, everyday life threats.

“My family disowned me. (I went) from a safe roof over my head to experiencing homelessness.

“Everything felt out of control. I felt like I had no future. I felt like I had no place in this world. I reached to a point where I believed the only way out was ending my own life.

“I survived because someone cared enough to intervene. But I want to be very clear: many people in my situation do not get that support. Many don’t survive.”

He attempted to take his own life multiple times, on one occasion it left him hospitalised for six months.

His message also focused on men not to blame them but to remind them of their responsibility. He also urged the community that speaking up on the topic doesn’t mean advocating with politicians, it means to call out violence when they see it.

“There is another most important role community play in providing support to victim and survivors of family and domestic violence, supporting local organisations, raising awareness, educating your loved ones, and building an inclusive culture where people feel seen, heard, and supported.

“Community plays a far bigger role than people realize.

“If you hear jokes that normalise violence against women and children, you must shut them down.

“If you see behaviours that harms, you must not look away. You are not powerless, you are powerful.

“Use that power to protect, not destroy.”

As previously reported by Star Journal, City of Greater Dandenong Council invested $553,000 in grants to help local organisations fighting violence in the year to November 2025.

Organisations like, Wellsprings for Women, has previously called for investment in existing culturally responsive and trauma-informed services after their reports revealed serious systemic gaps in protecting migrant and refugee women.

Wellsprings reported a significant rise in complex cases amongst many other alarming findings over the past financial year, reported by Star Journal.

Reported family violence incidents in Greater Dandenong have soared 20 per cent since 2022-’23, according to Crime Statistics Agency data. More than 3000 were reported in the past financial year.

If you or someone else you know needs help, call 1800RESPECT

Lifeline Australia can be contacted on 13 11 14