Local men find community and resilience through new initiative

by Jensy Callimootoo

Over 100 men of all ages from the region of Casey gathered together at Bunjil Place on Monday night in an initiative aimed to give local men and fathers the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about life experiences, relationships and wellbeing.

The event platformed a range of guest speakers during the panel including AFL premiership and mental health advocate, Tom Boyd.

As well as local panellists, former police officer Gavin Patterson and Melbourne City Football Club’s head of community, Sunil Menon.

According to Cr Shane Taylor in a social media post, the group of panelists “all shared honest stories about resilience, family and the importance of showing up as present dads and father figures.”

Cr Scott Dowling of Akoonah Ward ​said that the event served as a dynamic and interactive forum.

“It was a great cross section of men, fathers, grandfathers and some with their sons, who in some cases, initiated their dads attendance,” said Cr Dowling.

“Many deep and honest discussions with shared experiences took place, about strengthening emotional wellbeing, maintaining respectful family relationships and making time to connect and being present in mind and body during family time.”

Throughout the night, attendees also took part in conversations about family violence and the secondary impacts it has on the home and community.

“The enablers tended to be agitated from financial difficulties and increased pressure on the cost of living exacerbated by alcohol abuse and gambling,” explained Cr Dowling.

“Statistically one in four women experience a degree of domestic violence as opposed to one in every fourteen men.

“As the night went on the smiles increased, many new relationships were formed, phone numbers exchanged and a better understanding that it’s ok to say ‘you are not Ok’ and know you are not alone.”