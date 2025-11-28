Mosque numbers expand despite parking squeeze

by Sahar Foladi

One of Greater Dandenong’s most prominent mosques, Taha Humanity Association of Victoria, has been granted an increase of patrons after a heated debate by Greater Dandenong councillors.

The gallery was packed at the council meeting on Monday 24 November as little children held up placards, senior men and women showed up in support for their permit amendment to allow a maximum of 130 people during normal operations, up from 75 patrons at Taha’s home at 9-11 and 13-15 Patrona Street, Dandenong.

Taha also applied for up to 400 patrons for special events, with a proposed parking reduction of 81 spots.

There are just 39 parking spaces available in the area.

Taha’s member, Sayed Agha says it will work with neighbour Rasul Akram Association located on 8 Plunkett Rd, to utilise their parking for Jumah prayers and other programs.

As part of its amended permit, major events like Ramadan and Muharram would finish at 10.30pm and recreation activities at 11pm.

Nine community objections were received, citing nearby industrial businesses were hampered by the excess overflow parking in surrounding streets.

In favour, Cr Jim Memeti recognised the centre’s essential services like women empowerment, youth programs, religious guidance, support to new arrivals to the country, and long-term social contributions.

“This centre is far more than just a venue, it represents resilience community spirit and hope for many families.

“Involved in this organisation is people who arrived in Australia with little or nothing. Through their hard work and determination they put all their savings together and purchased this centre.

“It stands today because of genuine sacrifice and determination.”

The centre’s popularity among the community was on full display as residents from Dandenong, Casey and neighbouring areas packed out the meeting’s gallery, with more supporters watching from Harmony Square.

Councillor Sean O’Reilly had been 50/50 before voting in favour of the permit while councillor Bob Milkovic remained opposed,concerned about the parking issues and impact on neighbouring businesses.

Cr Milkovic shared that neighbouring businesses had reached out to him with photographic evidence of current breaches of their permit which allows only 75 patrons at any one time.

He made the trip to the site to see for himself on Friday, when Jumah (Friday) prayers were held, “loosely” counting 130 patrons “without trying to count too hard.”

“The questions poses itself – if neighbouring business are suffering because of the number of visitors onsite at the moment, what would be the impact of a higher number of visitations with the same number of parking spots in the same area?

“While the permit might look good on the paper, and council officers have done their due diligence, none of us except for (council officers) Mr Manivasagasivam and Mr Stuart have been on the site to inspect.

“It fails to address the heartache that neighbouring businesses go through every single day.”

He mentioned cars parked on kerbs and nature strips that are blocking pedestrian and vehicle access with parking infringements flaring up in the area.

He questioned the rightfulness of impeding businesses’ use of their premises, despite the majority of the mosque programs held after business hours.

The Taha centre has a parking management volunteer team of 20 who stand outdoors to regulate parking and traffic especially during special programs for Ramadan, Muharram and Eid.

They also provide a free bus shuttle pick-up and drop-off to support those without any means of transportation to the mosque, which also reduces traffic in the area.

Councillors Memeti, Rhonda Garad, Phillip Danh and O’Reilly acknowledged the parking issues but argued the item is a planning decision, separate from breaches which are regulatory issues.

They also argued parking breaches by some of the members doesn’t reflect the conduct of the organisation overall.

“There are no reasons not to (pass the item),” Cr Garad said.

“We have a community here who are very willing to do everything they can to cause the least amount of inconveniences to surrounding business.

“They will work with fellow business, they have the most comprehensive traffic management plan that I’ve seen.

“We should be grateful that we have a community that has generated such a huge and cohesive comm in City of Greater Dandenong.”

Cr Memeti also mentioned that council officers are doing their job, having already booked 90 cars in the street from 1 January, with only three complaints received for the centre in seven years.

Established in 2011, the non-for-profit organisation is built by the community for the community providing mortuary service, religious services, Taha school for the youth and other programs in partnership with Victoria Police and Komak (help) to educate the community on a variety of prevention and engagement activities.

The latest new site 13-15 Patrona St has been established for the past year, accommodating to the community’s needs as the centre saw a huge rise in demand for their services.