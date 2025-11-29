Light another candle of Hope

by Roz Blades AM, of Jewish faith

Chanukah (which can be spelt Hannukah) was first celebrated after the Maccabees reclaimed and rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem 164 BC.

The festival commemorates this rededication

The Festival of Lights begins at sundown on 14 December, ending on 22 December.

The core message of hope comes from its historical context; the triumph of a small group of Jewish fighters to rededicate their temple.

The message of hope is symbolized by the miracle of a single day’s worth of oil burning for eight days by the lighting of candles on a menorah nightly.

The messages of hope are:

– Triumph over adversity

– Miracle of light, which is the central symbol

– Perseverance of faith

The message is expressed by the lighting of an additional candle on a nine-branched candelabra, symbolizing the spreading of light and love.

Symbolic Foods, potato pancakes (latkes) and jelly doughnuts commemorate the miracle of the oil. These are delicious.

Chanukah is celebrated with family and community gathering reinforcing renewed hope for the future.

Together at this time of the year as we light the candles of hope, let us tolerate and love once more.

