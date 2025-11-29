Sensitive Santa brings inclusive Christmas joy to families in Casey

by Jensy Callimootoo

Santa has officially landed at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre, welcoming families from across Casey for their cherished Christmas photos.

To make the season even more inclusive, Sensitive Santa is back, allowing for a low-sensory session designed for those who may find the traditional experience overwhelming.

Sensitive Santa booking sessions works to provide suitable and accessible photo slots for those with sensory sensitivities.

The sessions begin at 8am, before the opening hours of the shopping centre.

As Sensitive Santa himself put it, the sessions are “longer and more relaxed”.

“So families can take their time to feel comfortable and I can understand any needs the children may have,” he said.

“The sessions are nice and early too before the centre opens, so there’s less bright lighting, noise and crowds.

“My helpers at Westfield can also switch off large advertising screens, make sure there’s no flash photography, and even lower the music to ensure we provide a sensory-friendly experience.”

This ensures that a calm and quiet environment is provided – limiting any possible triggers.

Kiara, mum to four year old Zaiden and seven month old Zavier says that she’s been getting her photos done with Sensitive Santa for the last three years.

“We relocated from Brisbane to Melbourne and originally found the regular Santa sessions to be very chaotic and busy for our family,” said Kiara.

“Since visiting Sensitive Santa at Westfield Fountain Gate, I’ve enjoyed the experience so much more because it’s calm.

“I love that there aren’t as many people around in the centre when sessions are run, and my family can take their time given the longer sessions.

“We don’t feel rushed and the Santa photography team extend their work to understand the needs of my family – it feels more personalised.”

According to Kiara, this has had a lasting positive impact on Zaiden.

“I’ve found Zaiden is a lot more confident and comfortable with Santa as all he’s known is Sensitive Santa sessions, so he’s really grown up in an environment that’s calm and paced to his needs,” she said.

“I also love that I can introduce Zavier to this experience for his first Christmas and he can visit Santa in the same way.”

In addition to Sensitive Santa, Fountain Gate also offers Auslan Santa sessions.