37 drug and drink-drivers nabbed in Monash Fwy blitz

Police caught 37 drink and drug drivers during a major road policing operation on the Monash Freeway on Friday and Saturday night (28 and 29 November).

As part of Operation Colossus, police conducted high volume alcohol and drug testing at Dandenong North, targeting impaired drivers.

Out of 1899 preliminary breath tests, there were 24 drivers caught exceeding the alcohol limit, police say.

The highest alleged reading was .174 and most offending drivers were between .05 and .10.

Police also detected 13 criminal offences including car theft, number-plate theft, drug possession, counterfeit money possession, failing to stop on police direction and dangerous driving while pursued.

Three people were arrested in three separate incidents:

• Police intercepted a 36-year-old man after he allegedly failed to stop on police direction in a stolen vehicle. He was arrested in Keysborough and was remanded.

• Officers deployed stop sticks in Dandenong to intercept another stolen vehicle that allegedly failed to stop on police direction. The 30-year-old female driver was arrested and remanded.

• A 26-year-old man allegedly tested positive to drug driving and enquiries revealed the number plates were home-made and the vehicle was stolen.

Thirteen drivers also tested positive for drugs, with police conducting 54 roadside drug tests during the operation.

Police also detected 13 unauthorised drivers (unlicensed/suspended/disqualified), intercepted four unregistered motor vehicles, detected 31 other traffic offences and impounded 13 vehicles over the two nights.

Victoria Police is warning motorists there is a zero tolerance to drink and drug driving, with significant penalties for those who disregard the rules.

First time offenders who are fully licenced and over 26 years of age caught with a blood alcohol limit between 0.05 and 0.07 will receive a $611 fine and immediate three-month licence suspension.

The penalties increase substantially for those under 26 years of age, those required to have a zero blood or breath alcohol level, those caught for second or subsequent drink driving offences, and those caught over 0.07 or above – including larger fines, longer licence suspensions, alcohol interlocks, attendance at court and even jail time for the most serious offences.

Exceeding the prescribed concentration of drugs while driving carries a $611 penalty and a six-month licence suspension.

Operation Colossus was conducted by Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol members, with support from uniform police, State Highway Patrol and the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section.

Victoria Police will continue to conduct several major road policing operations targeting impaired drivers, with December historically the worst month for drink and drug driving detections.