Help required to find Berwick man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Berwick man Robert.

The 34-year-old was last seen on Allardice Parade in Berwick on Wednesday 26 November about 8.30am.

Police and family are concerned for Robert’s welfare due to his disappearance being out of character, police say.

He is described as Caucasian appearance, about 178 centimetres, with a medium build, brown short hair and unshaven.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey hoodie, grey cap and black boots.

Police say he does not have access to a vehicle and is believed to be travelling on foot.

Any information to Narre Warren Police Station on 9705 3111.