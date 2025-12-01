Mystery $790K Lotto winner in Noble Park

A mystery TattsLotto winner at a Noble Park outlet is among four unknown Victorians to score division-one prizes from last weekend’s draw.

There were eight division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto draw 4629, drawn Saturday 29 November 2025. Each entry won $791,600.91.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a TattsLotto ticket at Bluff Road News @ Lott (Hampton East), Burnside Lotto & News (Burnside), Noble Park News & Tatts (Noble Park), or Plenty Valley Lottery (Mill Park) to check their tickets straight away.

“Our mystery winners are likely oblivious to the fact they each won more than $700,000 in the weekend’s TattsLotto draw,” The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said.

“Make sure you check your tickets, Victoria! If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the exciting prize claim process.”

Noble Park News & Tatts owner Sean Guan said he was excited to hear his outlet had sold a division one winning entry and hoped his mystery winner came forward soon.

“There’s a real burst of excitement and pride, knowing my business helped someone hit life-changing odds,” he shared.

“We’ve started to decorate the store and have put up balloons, posters and signage announcing ‘We sold a division one winning entry!’.

“Many customers will probably be thrilled to hear their shop sold a winning ticket. People might start coming back more frequently to buy tickets, believing that our store is ‘lucky’.

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4629 were 22, 10, 17, 5, 44 and 36, while the supplementary numbers were 3 and 11.