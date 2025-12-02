Discarded batteries spark garbage fires

Sustainability Victoria has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the safe disposal of batteries and electronics after alarming numbers are being found in household rubbish bins.

The Small Acts, Big Impact campaign is a timely reminder as Victorians head into the peak season for buying and upgrading devices.

The campaign includes a link to a new interactive map that depicts the nearest battery disposal point in local municipalities.

Matt Genever, CEO of Sustainability Victoria, said despite e-waste being banned from landfill since 2019, too many batteries still end up in household bins.

“This campaign is about shining a light on the embedded batteries in everyday items like electric toothbrushes, vacuum cleaners, power tools, e-bikes, vapes, and portable chargers, and reminding Victorians that batteries and e-waste do not belong in kerbside bins.

“It’s a small act that has a big impact on the safety of our environment and community.”

To make safe disposal easier, Sustainability Victoria is expanding battery drop-off points across the state on behalf of the Victorian government.

The campaign comes following research that shows almost 41 per cent of Victorian households with young children are incorrectly placing batteries in household rubbish bins.

Single use batteries and electronics in kerbside bins or landfill pose serious risks.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) estimates they attend one fire a day caused by rechargeable batteries.

“When electronic items containing rechargeable batteries are crushed in collection or recycling trucks after being incorrectly disposed of in kerbside bins, they can catch alight. This puts the community at risk,” said Darren McQuade, FRV assistant chief fire officer of Community Resilience.

A fire in a rubbish truck also forces waste and recycling to be dumped in public spaces – a huge clean up job for councils and its workers.

With many households welcoming new phones, tablets, gaming consoles and small appliances during the festive period, more batteries are entering homes, posing a greater risk of incorrect disposal later.

The interactive map can be found at sustainability.vic.gov.au/recycling-and-reducing-waste-at-home/small-acts-big-impact/small-act-take-batteries-to-recycling-point