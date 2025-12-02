LETTER-TO-THE-EDITOR: Hospital downgrade devastating

That Dandenong Hospital could soon be unable to care for sick or premature newborn babies is devastating news for local mothers, particularly those for refugee families who are walk-in patients who sometimes give birth less than an hour after presenting at the hospital’s emergency department.

Directing mothers to hospitals 20 mins drive away is bad enough for those that can drive, however many Greater Dandenong residents live where they do because they rely on public transport, and Dandenong is a major train and bus hub for the south-east which is why it has been a health and community services hub for so long.

What we are seeing here is Dandenong being down-graded in general.

Gabrielle Williams needs to stand up for vulnerable mothers in Greater Dandenong but also Dandenong’s place as a regional centre as well.

Labor promised to upgrade Dandenong Hospital at the last State election.

Not only has that not materialised, now a downgrade is on the cards.

– Matthew Kirwan, Greens South-Eastern Metropolitan Region lead candidate, Noble Park