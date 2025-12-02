Man arrested after alleged stabbing at Keysborough College

Keysborough Secondary College’s Acacia Campus was forced into shutdown after a man was allegedly assaulted at the school.

Police swarmed the school following reports of an assault today (2 December) about 3pm.

A man who is alleged to have assaulted another man at the school was arrested by police.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing, police stated.

Both males will be interviewed by Police.

At this stage investigators believe the people involved are known to each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics were on scene, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

“Two patients have been transported to hospital.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage or any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000